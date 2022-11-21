Notification Settings

Michael Flynn praises Walsall's quick response in late win

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Michael Flynn said the quick equaliser his team scored on Saturday was ‘vital’ in them going on to win the game.

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 19/11/2022..Walsall FC V Crawley FC W: Hayden White equalises..
Walsall conceded early against Crawley but were on level terms within two minutes before Danny Johnson’s winner in injury time.

Flynn said it was important to get the equaliser quickly or the Saddlers could have been chasing a point, not the win.

He said: “We conceded a sloppy goal which is not like us of later but we got back at them quickly.

“The sending off for us probably helped but in the second half there was only one team going to win it unless we again let them in with some sloppy play which we threatened to a couple of times but we deserved to win no doubt about that.”

He compared Johnson to Dom Telford, who scored Crawley’s opener and who he worked with at Newport , saying if you give either player an inch in the box they will score.

Paul Jenkins

