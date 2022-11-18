Walsall facing tough test with Crawley hitting form under interim boss

Isaac Hutchinson will be coming against his former club

Since Young took charge of the side following Kevin Betsy’s sacking, Crawley have thrived – climbing to 18th in the table, seven points behind the Saddlers.

This weekend’s visitors are hoping to make it six games unbeaten in League Two, however, history is not with the Sussex side, with no win away at Walsall since February 2014.

Last time the sides met in April 2022 Crawley were 1-0 winners at the Broadfield Stadium, but head-to-head the sides are even going into this fixture.

From the 13 matches between the two sides in history, both have four wins and Crawley will be hoping to change their current away form to make it five against the Saddlers.

The Red Devils are winless on their travels so far in League Two this season and will look to transfer their excellent home form into an away win

Crawley made it three consecutive home wins last weekend with a 1-0 win over Barrow thanks to an Ashley Nadesan sixth-minute goal.

The forward is Crawley’s top scorer in League Two this season with six goals and may pose a threat to the Saddlers in their backyard.

Saddlers midfielder Isaac Hutchison faces his former side with two goals and an assist in his last four games.