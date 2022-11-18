Notification Settings

Walsall facing tough test with Crawley hitting form under interim boss

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall welcome an in-form Crawley Town to the Poundland Bescot Stadium tomorrow with the Red Devils hoping to continue their fine form under Lewis Young, writes Luke Powell.

Isaac Hutchinson will be coming against his former club
Since Young took charge of the side following Kevin Betsy’s sacking, Crawley have thrived – climbing to 18th in the table, seven points behind the Saddlers.

This weekend’s visitors are hoping to make it six games unbeaten in League Two, however, history is not with the Sussex side, with no win away at Walsall since February 2014.

Last time the sides met in April 2022 Crawley were 1-0 winners at the Broadfield Stadium, but head-to-head the sides are even going into this fixture.

From the 13 matches between the two sides in history, both have four wins and Crawley will be hoping to change their current away form to make it five against the Saddlers.

The Red Devils are winless on their travels so far in League Two this season and will look to transfer their excellent home form into an away win

Crawley made it three consecutive home wins last weekend with a 1-0 win over Barrow thanks to an Ashley Nadesan sixth-minute goal.

The forward is Crawley’s top scorer in League Two this season with six goals and may pose a threat to the Saddlers in their backyard.

Saddlers midfielder Isaac Hutchison faces his former side with two goals and an assist in his last four games.

Young is unbeaten as interim manager so far in League Two, continuing his success with the club after plenty of experience on the pitch himself, with 214 appearances for Crawley over seven years.

