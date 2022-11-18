Confidence high in the Walsall camp insists Hayden White

Hayden White and his Walsall team mates

The home fans at the Poundland Bescot Stadium will get to see The Saddlers in action for the first time this month after two weeks playing away.

White said some good performances – and results – recently have instilled confidence in the squad.

He said: “We have been consistent in recent weeks which is what the boss has demanded – hard to score against and looking dangerous up front.

“Hopefully the home fans will see that against Crawley who are on a good run themselves so if we were to win it would need a good performance, but I think the mood in the camp is that of confidence so that will help but it will be a tough game.”