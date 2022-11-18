Notification Settings

Confidence high in the Walsall camp insists Hayden White

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall defender Hayden White says the team are confident going into the game with Crawley Town tomorrow.

Hayden White and his Walsall team mates
The home fans at the Poundland Bescot Stadium will get to see The Saddlers in action for the first time this month after two weeks playing away.

White said some good performances – and results – recently have instilled confidence in the squad.

He said: “We have been consistent in recent weeks which is what the boss has demanded – hard to score against and looking dangerous up front.

“Hopefully the home fans will see that against Crawley who are on a good run themselves so if we were to win it would need a good performance, but I think the mood in the camp is that of confidence so that will help but it will be a tough game.”

Saddlers preview – Page 45

