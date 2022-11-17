Stephen Guest lands Walsall Women job permanently

Guest was previously manager of Burton Albion’s development team and was assistant of the Brewers’ ladies first team between 2018 and 2020.

The Saddlers are currently unbeaten and top of West Midlands Division One North with five wins from six games. Former boss Joe McGrath stepped down from his role last week after 10 months in charge of the senior side.

Guest also works for Burton’s Community Trust as women’s and girls co-ordinator. He has brought in Lauren Wiggins as his assistant.

“We are looking forward to the challenge the season will bring,” Guest said.

“Myself and Lauren are hopeful we can carry on moving this squad forward, create a pathway for young Saddlers who can come though the youth teams and mostly, build something that all Walsall fans will be excited about and want to come along and support each week.”