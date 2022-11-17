Notification Settings

All focus on league insists Walsall boss Michael Flynn

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says all thoughts at the club are on the forthcoming league games and not the FA Cup tie a week on Saturday

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

The Saddlers have been drawn at home to Carlisle United in the second round on November 26 - a game many will see as a winnable tie and a chance to gain a plum tie in the next round.

But Flynn said since the draw has been made, nobody at the training ground or within the club gas mentioned the tie.

He said: "I won't start thinking about the FA Cup until after the Crawley game

"I wouldn't care whether we were playing Chelsea, Manchester City or Liverpool, the league is the priority for now and will remain so until the Carlisle game comes around.

"I haven't had to instill that into the players, they didn't even mention it the day after the draw was , except perhaps to say it was good to get a home draw but any thoughts of the game are on the back burner until the week leading up to it."

The date and time for the Carlisle game has been confirmed as Saturday November 26 with a 3pm kick off.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

