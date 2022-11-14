Walsall's Liam Gordon seeks more composure

Liam Gordon..

The Saddlers got a point on the road in a 0-0 draw at Carlisle but had to soak up lot of pressure in the first half from the play-off chasing Cumbrians.

Gordon and generally his defensive colleagues were not greatly troubled in the second half at Brunton Park and Gordon said it was a result of a half time de-brief.

He said: “I don’t think the first half was good enough, we kept it to 0-0 and maybe it took us a while to settle down at a difficult place to come.

“But in the first half we were poor and we knew we had to raise the standards which we did in the second when we looked comfortable at the back