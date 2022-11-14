Michael Flynn praises Walsall's back line after solid away display

Walsall's.Donervon Daniels

Flynn has partly built his team around a solid defence, with the Saddlers having only conceded 16 goals in 18 league games.

He said: “Neither side deserved to win it, both were fairly poor at times so it was important if we couldn’t win the game then not to lose it.

“Defences were in charge but ours was solid and it was important for us not to concede, in the first half in particular where they applied the pressure.

“We have a good defensive record, I have spoken about it before the defenders have been great, we just need to improve our decision making up front and we will be a very good side.

“But I am not going to complain too much when we have come to a team who have only lost once all season and took a point which probably most would have settled for at the start of the day.

Flynn felt the choices his players made when they did have chances to shoot could have been better.

He said: “We let ourselves down a little bit there, it’s not a criticism but a couple of times we had shots when they were half chances and with a little more thought and a short pass they could have been good chances.”

Fans’ favourite Liam Kinsella was missing from the midfield but Flynn assured them it was likely to be just for one game.

He said: “He had a knock, we thought he was going to be ok but we decided not to risk him.

“Liam hates missing games and people think he is made of rubber he can keep bouncing back but he was slightly injured and we didn’t want one game to turn into three or more.” “He should be back for the Crawley game next week.”

Flynn also said it was good to see Jack Earing make an appearance off the bench, his first game since being injured in September.

The midfielder suffered and Achilles injury in the defeat against Tranmere and has had a long lay off, but came on with 19 minutes to go.