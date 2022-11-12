Walsall's Peter Clarke joins Oldham on loan

The 40-year-old joined the Saddlers in the summer and has featured 16 times this season.
Clarke is acting as Walsall’s emergency goalkeeper with Owen Evans following the injury to Adam Przybek which saw him leave the club.
Walsall defender Peter Clarke has joined National League side Oldham Athletic on a short-term loan until January.
