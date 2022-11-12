Notification Settings

Walsall's Michael Flynn satisfied with a point

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Michael Flynn felt both sides were lacking in quality in the final third but said he would take the point away from home.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
The Saddlers were held to a goalless draw by Carlisle and Flynn insisted his side need to improve in the final third.

He said: "Both sides were lacking in quality and neither side deserved to win. There was a lot of loose passes, decision making in the final third was poor but they are a good team, it was a long way to come and we will take the point.

"To come away, not play well but to take a point and keep a clean sheet I have to be happy with that, and we are almost a very good side.

"We have a very good defensive record we just need to improve in the final third and I thought the decision making let us down a little bit where instead of having a shot a couple of times we could have played someone else in.

"But again we will take a point on the road and look forward to a home game against a decent Crawley side next week."

Flynn confirmed Liam Kinsella had picked up a knock which kept him out the squad.

He said: "We know Liam he never wants to miss a game but he's not made of rubber though it sometimes seems like it.

"By missing this game rather than risking it means it will be only one game rather than a few but he will be back next week."

