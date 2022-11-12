Walsall's Michael Flynn satisfied with a point

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers were held to a goalless draw by Carlisle and Flynn insisted his side need to improve in the final third.

He said: "Both sides were lacking in quality and neither side deserved to win. There was a lot of loose passes, decision making in the final third was poor but they are a good team, it was a long way to come and we will take the point.

"To come away, not play well but to take a point and keep a clean sheet I have to be happy with that, and we are almost a very good side.

"We have a very good defensive record we just need to improve in the final third and I thought the decision making let us down a little bit where instead of having a shot a couple of times we could have played someone else in.

"But again we will take a point on the road and look forward to a home game against a decent Crawley side next week."

Flynn confirmed Liam Kinsella had picked up a knock which kept him out the squad.

He said: "We know Liam he never wants to miss a game but he's not made of rubber though it sometimes seems like it.