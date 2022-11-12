Walsall boss Michael Flynn: We have to stop leaving points on pitch

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 29/10/2022..Walsall FC V Rochdale FC W: Michael Flynn..

The win over Wycombe Wanderers last week in the FA Cup was only their second away win of the season and they have only managed one in the league.

Flynn has targeted improved form on the road since he started the job and the win and in recent weeks before Wycombe they have come close to winning at places like Sutton and Stockport but just fell short

He said he hoped a successful October which saw him win the manager-of-the-month award for League Two could be a springboard for things to improve long term, but he wasn’t kidding himself that everything would be plain sailing from now and they faced a lot of hard work.

He said: “We need to be more consistent and our away form needs to improve over the duration because we can’t just rely on our home form if we are going to get where we want to be.

“There have been games we have been unfortunate in – we should have won at Bradford, we could have won at Gillingham when we missed a one-on-one, we could have got something at Leyton Orient.

“But we haven’t won enough, we need to cut out errors and be tighter at the back, which I think we have been over the last month or so but long term we need to grind results out on the road.

“We obviously had a good October but I wouldn’t say we were playing that much better than the previous month but we were cutting out basic errors and grinding out results instead of leaving the points on the pitch when they were there for the taking.”

Flynn paid tribute to all the staff at the club for their hard work and wouldn’t take full credit for his award.