Walsall's Michael Flynn named League Two manager of the month

Flynn learned he had won the award yesterday after seeing off competition from Dave Challinor of Stockport County, Stevenage’s Steve Evans and Lewis Young from Crawley Town.
A record of four wins, two draws and just one defeat in October earned Flynn the monthly award and they hope that sort of form will extend to November.
They have already beaten Wycombe Wanderers away in the FA Cup and hope to extend their three-match unbeaten league run at Carlisle United tomorrow.
They face a re-match with Carlisle in the next round of the FA Cup on the weekend of November 26 after their win at Adams Park.