Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn proud of Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has hailed the character of captain Donervon Daniels.

Donervon Daniels and Michael Flynn at full time
Donervon Daniels and Michael Flynn at full time

Daniels signed for Walsall in January and has become a consistent force in the Walsall defence.

The Montserrat-born 28-year-old left his native country after the Soufriere Hills eruption destroyed parts of the island.

Flynn said he had been a model professional since joining the club.

He said: “He’s an intelligent bloke and a very humble human being.

“He’s come through a lot of adversity in his younger life and I’m very, very proud of Donervon with the person he is.

“There’s nobody better I could have chosen to represent Walsall, on and off the pitch.

“He does things the right way and leads by example and deserves the captain’s berth.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News