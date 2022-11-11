Michael Flynn proud of Walsall skipper Donervon Daniels

Donervon Daniels and Michael Flynn at full time

Daniels signed for Walsall in January and has become a consistent force in the Walsall defence.

The Montserrat-born 28-year-old left his native country after the Soufriere Hills eruption destroyed parts of the island.

Flynn said he had been a model professional since joining the club.

He said: “He’s an intelligent bloke and a very humble human being.

“He’s come through a lot of adversity in his younger life and I’m very, very proud of Donervon with the person he is.

“There’s nobody better I could have chosen to represent Walsall, on and off the pitch.