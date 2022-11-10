Defender grateful for boss's patience

The defender may be only 23 but has represented seven clubs, from non league to international level with Guyana so has plenty of experience of different groups.

He joined the Saddlers in May and ibut didn't play until September after a freak foot injury whcih threatened his career.

Now he is settling in nicely at left back as part of a defensive unit that has looked solid in recent weeks.

Gordon said there are arguments between the squad but that's because they demand high standards.

He said; "We argue because we want the best out of each other and that's natural.

"If we keep demanding high standards from each other, there's no doubt that we'll finish at the top end of the table which is something we are certainly capable of doing.

"None of the boys want to settle for mid-table, everyone has high standards and wants to achieve something big this season and I believe we can.

"If we stay in and around it we have a fighting chance, but all the boys and staff believe we can so it's only us who can let ourselves down.]

"The boss has been fantastic as well - he is so helpful and was patient with my injury. He spoke to me a lot and told me to take my time but has also been demanding on the football side and wants me playing at the standard he knows I can be at.

"To be consistently playing is my short-term goal and to keep scoring and assisting. Long-term, my goal is promotion, it's as simple as that.