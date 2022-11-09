Notification Settings

Walsall's Owen Evans insists 'manager's confidence' is aiding his game

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans believes Michael Flynn's confidence in him has helped his game.

Owen Evans
With the departure of Adam Przybek leaving him as the only senior goalkeeper at the club, a lot of responsibility seemed to hang on his shoulders.

The stopper, who turns 26 later this month saved a penalty in the last game at Wycombe, made another great save and looked comfortable behind a resolute Saddler’s defence.

He said: “I am being wrapped in cotton wool a little bit as the main or only senior goalkeeper but it is nice and I am enjoying it

“I am working hard every day and that's what you need to do whether there is a number two or not.

“I’ve loved it to be honest, the manager has confidence in me and has installed a winning mentality and and that gives me confidence."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

