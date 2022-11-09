Walsall's Owen Evans insists 'manager's confidence' is aiding his game

Owen Evans

With the departure of Adam Przybek leaving him as the only senior goalkeeper at the club, a lot of responsibility seemed to hang on his shoulders.

The stopper, who turns 26 later this month saved a penalty in the last game at Wycombe, made another great save and looked comfortable behind a resolute Saddler’s defence.

He said: “I am being wrapped in cotton wool a little bit as the main or only senior goalkeeper but it is nice and I am enjoying it

“I am working hard every day and that's what you need to do whether there is a number two or not.