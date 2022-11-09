Walsall boss Michael Flynn reveals he still has the odd 'Pep' Guardiola talk

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Newport County manager Michael Flynn shake hands ahead of the FA Cup fifth round match at Rodney Parade, Newport..

Flynn has struck up a friendship with the man regarded by many as the best coach in the business, Manchester City’s serial winner Pep Guardiola.

The duo forged an unlikely alliance following an FA Cup clash when Flynn was in charge of Newport County

And while Flynn’s thoughts on this season’s Cup will be firmly on the home tie with Carlisle United later this month, he will never forget the day he came up against Guardiola’s Manchester City three years ago.

County enjoyed a memorable and fruitful run to the fifth round of the competition, which started in the first at the unlikely surroundings of Metropolitan Police.

After winning that game 2-0, Newport would go on to beat Wrexham, Leicester City and Middlesbrough after a replay to draw City at home in front of a sell-out crowd at Rodney Parade.

They lost 4-1 on the day against an almost full strength City team and although disappointed to lose, Flynn said it was a day he would never forget.

He said: “The team he played and the squad he brought shows the respect of the man.

“Many Premier League teams would put out youngsters and reserves, and to be fair even if they had it would have been a tall order to beat them – but not Pep.

“I have a lot of time for him and we keep in contact. He’s somebody who will always be there if I need him for advice or a chat.

“He’s somebody I have the utmost respect for, him and Jurgen Klopp have raised the bar for managers around the world, not just in England.

Flynn said he would like nothing better than to get to the third round of the Cup with Walsall but he isn’t looking beyond that. “The magic of the FA Cup will always be there for me, and I would love to get to the third round with Walsall to boost the coffers of the club and give the fans a big day out,” he said.

Flynn has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award for October

The Saddlers picked up four wins and two draws, and were defeated just once during the month as the team collected 14 points.

The three other nominees are Dave Challinor, of Stockport County, Stevenage’s Steve Evans and Lewis Young, from Crawley Town.