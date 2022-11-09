Flynn has FA Cup pedigree

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/02/22.New Walsall manager Michael Flynn is unveiled to the media..

Flynn was managing Newport County three years ago and enjoyed a memorable and fruitful run to the fifth round of the competition, which started in the first at the unlikely surroundings of Metropolitan Police.

After winning that game 2-0, Newport would go on to beat Wrexham, Leicester City and Middlesbrough after a replay to draw City at home in front of a sell out crowd at Rodney Parade.

They lost 4-1 on the day against n almost full strength City team and although disappointed to lose, Flynn said it was a day he would never forget.

He said: "The team he played and the squad he brought shows the respect of the man.

"Many Premier League teams would put out youngsters and reserves, and to be fair even if they had it would have been a tall order to beat them - but not Pep.

"I have a lot of time for him and we keep in contact. He's somebody who will always be there if I need him for advice or a chat.

"He's somebody I have the utmost respect for, him and Jurgen Klopp have raised the bar for managers around the world, not just in England.