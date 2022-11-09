Notification Settings

Evans relishing life as number one

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Young goalkeeper Owen Evans certainly chose the right game to make his mark with a standout performance in the FA Cup.

With the departure of Adam Przybek leaving him as the only senior goalkeeper at the club, a lot of responsibility seemed to hang on his shoulders.

The stopper, who turns 26 later this month saved a penalty at Adams Park, made another great save and generally looked comfortable behind a resolute Saddler's defence.

He said: "It feels a little bit strange being the guaranteed number one and I am being wrapped in cotton wool a little bit.

"But I am enjoying it, I am working hard every day with the help of Dan Watson and that;s what you need to do whether there is a number two or not

"At the moment I think Peter Clarke is the stand in goalkeeper, he has held his hand up in the dressing room but I think we will deal with that if it arises.

"I've loved it to be honest, the manager has confidence in me and from when he has come in he has been implementing that culture and winning mentality. "We started off well, had a bit of a dip which we got through but now we are playing some really good football and winning games.

"I just hope we can really kick on and enjoy the rest of the season."

