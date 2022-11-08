Michael Flynn: Walsall's Jacob Maddox will rise up again

Jacob Maddox

The 23-year-old started his career at Chelsea, spending two years at Stamford Bridge which was punctuated by loan spells at Chelttenham, Tranmere and Southampton.

Maddox has impressed with Walsall recently, scoring on Saturday and setting up the second goal in the victory at Wycombe.

Flynn said he definitely has the technical ability to play at a higher level.

He said: “He’s got talent, he just needs to work day in, day out. Does he want it more because he has been at higher level clubs, including those in the Premier League? We’d like to think so.