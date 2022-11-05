Walsall wait for the right man to replace Przybek

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans

Back-up shot-stopper Adam Przybek left the club this week having made just one appearance in Saddlers colours.

As a result, Owen Evans is the only senior option between the sticks, but Flynn is adamant that he will not make a signing just to fill a space.

He said: “We are able to do something if the right person comes up, but lets get it straight, we’ve only had one goalkeeper since Adam was injured.

“There was no clear sign that he was coming back in the next few weeks, so it was best for both parties that Adam moved on and gives himself a fresh start somewhere.

“It allows us to keep looking and see if we can bring the right person in. We might have to wait until January. I’m not going to bring someone in for the sake of it.

“We’ve been in that position. When Adam was here he realised he wasn’t going to oust Owen, so we need someone who is going to push Owen and unfortunately for Adam he wasn’t able to do that because he got injured.

“It has to be someone who brings competition for the place.

“I’m not carrying people, we can’t afford to, it has to be someone who will push Owen. If he gets his chance he has to take it and stay there.”

When asked if he is taking a risk by having Evans as the only option, Flynn added: “Of course it is, I’m not stupid or naive, it’s a small risk.

“We can get someone in on an emergency loan if Owen goes down. The academy goalkeepers are not ready at the minute, so it’s not fair on them to put them in a position that could be detrimental to their career and their learning.

“They train with us regularly, so it’s not like I haven’t had a good look at them. They’re improving but they’re not up to the level yet.”

Evans has been superb for Walsall, however, and Flynn believes he is capable of playing at a higher level.

Flynn said: “I think he’s brilliant. He has so many attributes and he’s so good with his feet. He’s a very good shot-stopper but has one or two things to improve on.

“He’s coming up to 26 and it’s down to him how far he goes, because if he can improve on those areas then he’ll be one hell of a goalkeeper.

“Just his feet alone are a weapon. He’ll get you between five and 10 assists a season on the counter-attack if it’s executed right.