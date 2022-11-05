Peter Clarke acting as Walsall back-up keeper

Peter Clarke

Shot-stopper Evans is currently the only goalkeeper at the club after Adam Przybek, who had spent several weeks injured, departed this week. Evans said: “We’ve had a few hands up in a meeting but I think at the minute it’s Peter Clarke (who is emergency back-up).

“That changes on a regular basis but hopefully we won’t need it. I’m being wrapped in cotton wool a little bit, which is nice!

When asked if he feels pressure being the only goalkeeper, Evans added: “Not necessarily pressure because you’re fighting for that number one shirt regardless of whether there’s one or three goalkeepers here.