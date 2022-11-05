Notification Settings

Peter Clarke acting as Walsall back-up keeper

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Owen Evans has revealed that defender Peter Clarke is acting as Walsall’s emergency goalkeeper before they make an addition to the squad.

Peter Clarke
Shot-stopper Evans is currently the only goalkeeper at the club after Adam Przybek, who had spent several weeks injured, departed this week. Evans said: “We’ve had a few hands up in a meeting but I think at the minute it’s Peter Clarke (who is emergency back-up).

“That changes on a regular basis but hopefully we won’t need it. I’m being wrapped in cotton wool a little bit, which is nice!

When asked if he feels pressure being the only goalkeeper, Evans added: “Not necessarily pressure because you’re fighting for that number one shirt regardless of whether there’s one or three goalkeepers here.

“It’s about personal pride and willing to improve and perform every week, no matter what.”

