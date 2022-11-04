Notification Settings

Walsall's Andy Williams targetting next milestone after clocking up 700 appearances

By Nick Elwell

Andy Williams has set his sights on the next milestone after clocking up his 700th appearance.

The veteran striker, who has played for eight clubs during a career spanning 18 plus years, reached the landmark during the 1-1 draw with Sutton United.

“It crept up quite quickly to be honest,” said Williams. “It was nice to come away with a point but it probably wasn’t the prettiest of the 700 that’s for sure!”

And now summer signing Williams is targeting more games and goals.

“Definitely (I want to make it to 800). I’m always hungry to keep playing and if ever that hunger disappears that’s when you won’t see me out there on the pitch anymore. I’ve still got goals I want to hit, and and my first aim now is to prove myself to the Walsall fans.”

