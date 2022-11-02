Walsall's Tom Knowles: We are on our way back from rock bottom

Tom Knowles

After a promising initial opening to the season, Walsall went nine league games without a win but have since responded, and Saturday’s hard-fought success against Rochdale made it four victories from six in League Two.

“We believe we hit rock bottom and have bounced back from that and had a brilliant month,” says Knowles.

“If we carry on the way we are going – and we know there will be bumps in the road – but once we have been as low as we have, the only way is up.

“We’ve come back from those results, had a really good month, and hopefully can take that forward.

“That spell was tough because you are playing so well and you are not getting the results, the rub of the green and that probably hurts more than not playing very well and not getting results.

“We’ve been there, we’ve gone through the hard luck and things, and hopefully we are turning the corner now, we’ve all learned about each other and we are working hard in training every single day.

“We just need to keep going, keep chipping away and looking forward to the next games.”