Keeper Adam Przybek leaves Walsall after one appearance

Bescot Stadium

Przybek joined in the summer and made one competitive appearance for the Saddlers, but has spent a number of weeks sidelined with an injury.

Head coach Michael Flynn said: “We’ve mutually agreed for Adam to move on and we wish him all the best in getting right and being available to go and hopefully play somewhere in January.

“We’ve thought long and hard about it. It allows Adam to refresh and get going for January and it allows us to then bring somebody in if Owen does go down but hopefully, he doesn’t.”