'Togetherness' will take Walsall a long way

The Saddlers moved into the top half of League Two with a 1-0 victory over Rochdale at the Poundland Bescot on Saturday.
And Sadler is feeling good ahead of a two-week break from league action for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Wycombe Wanderers.
“When you have the togetherness, with the fans and everyone in it together, it is a powerful thing and can take you a long way,” he added. “It rounded off a decent week with the results and showing we can get points in different ways.
“It’s all about clawing points back now because I think we have probably left a few out there in the first part of the season. I think we are looking hard to beat and well balanced at the moment and getting into our rhythm and our stride so let’s keep going and try and claw a few more teams back that are above us.”