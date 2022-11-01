'Togetherness' will take Walsall a long way

Hayden White scores

The Saddlers moved into the top half of League Two with a 1-0 victory over Rochdale at the Poundland Bescot on Saturday.

And Sadler is feeling good ahead of a two-week break from league action for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Wycombe Wanderers.

“When you have the togetherness, with the fans and everyone in it together, it is a powerful thing and can take you a long way,” he added. “It rounded off a decent week with the results and showing we can get points in different ways.