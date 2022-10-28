Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Sky is the limit for Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson

Walsall FCPublished:

Improving Saddlers star Isaac Hutchinson ‘can be what he wants’, according to boss Michael Flynn.

Isaac Hutchinson

The former Derby County and Southend United midfielder is set to line up for Walsall at home to Rochdale tomorrow on the back of a starring performance in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Harrogate Town.

Hutchinson scored the third goal and was named man of the match in the latest bright display, having opened his account for the club against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month. “Isaac can be what he wants, as long as he keeps improving and working hard,” said Flynn. “He has ability, a change of pace, he can score, he can assist, he’s a good height.”

And Flynn also revealed he wants stalwart defender Peter Clarke, 40, to reach the next milestone in his 22-year career after bringing him off the bench against Harrogate.

The boss said: “Peter is on 894 games and I’m trying to get him to 900 as quick as possible, so that’s the reason behind that if anyone wants to know (why I brought him on).”

