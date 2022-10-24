Keeper Evans on fire in draw: Sutton 1-1 Walsall - player ratings

Owen Evans

Handled well and made a number of good stops – plus one great save from Randall just before Walsall’s equaliser.

Man of the match 8

Hayden White

Booked early on but covered a lot of ground on the right before being substituted 15 minutes from time.

Hard-working 6

Donervon Daniels

Strong in the air and dealt with the crosses coming into the penalty area.

Strong 7

Peter Clarke

A determined defensive display but dragged down Coby Rowe to concede the penalty.

Foul 5

Manny Monthe

Always does well against Sutton and this was no exception, although lucky to get away with two miscued clearances.

Fortunate 6

Liam Bennett

Did well when switched from left to right after the sending off, and after a nasty head injury in the first half. Vital interception to prevent a one-on-one just before the equaliser.

Versatile 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Part of a dogged display once Walsall went down to 10 men but attacking chances restricted.

Disciplined 6

Brandon Comley

Two poor challenges in the first 25 minutes left his team to play a man short.

Ill-disciplined 4

Liam Kinsella

Helped frustrate Sutton with a battling midfield display.

Battling 6

Douglas James-Taylor

Until the equaliser, his saved first-minute effort was Walsall’s only shot on target – but a lively start ended when he was sacrificed after the red card.

Sacrificed 6

Danny Johnson

Left on his own up front after the sending off. Worked hard but no sight of goal prior to being substituted 15 minutes from time.

Lonely 6

