Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Keeper Evans on fire in draw: Sutton 1-1 Walsall - player ratings

Walsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall's players are rated after their draw with Sutton United.

Owen Evans
Owen Evans

Owen Evans

Handled well and made a number of good stops – plus one great save from Randall just before Walsall’s equaliser.

Man of the match 8

Hayden White

Booked early on but covered a lot of ground on the right before being substituted 15 minutes from time.

Hard-working 6

Donervon Daniels

Strong in the air and dealt with the crosses coming into the penalty area.

Strong 7

Peter Clarke

A determined defensive display but dragged down Coby Rowe to concede the penalty.

Foul 5

Manny Monthe

Always does well against Sutton and this was no exception, although lucky to get away with two miscued clearances.

Fortunate 6

Liam Bennett

Did well when switched from left to right after the sending off, and after a nasty head injury in the first half. Vital interception to prevent a one-on-one just before the equaliser.

Versatile 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Part of a dogged display once Walsall went down to 10 men but attacking chances restricted.

Disciplined 6

Brandon Comley

Two poor challenges in the first 25 minutes left his team to play a man short.

Ill-disciplined 4

Liam Kinsella

Helped frustrate Sutton with a battling midfield display.

Battling 6

Douglas James-Taylor

Until the equaliser, his saved first-minute effort was Walsall’s only shot on target – but a lively start ended when he was sacrificed after the red card.

Sacrificed 6

Danny Johnson

Left on his own up front after the sending off. Worked hard but no sight of goal prior to being substituted 15 minutes from time.

Lonely 6

Substitutes

Tom Knowles (for James-Taylor, 30) 7. Looked lively on the counter after Walsall had gone behind and created the equaliser; Taylor Allen (for Johnson, 65) 6. Worked hard for the Walsall cause after coming on; Andy Williams (for Clarke, 76) 6. Another who contributed to the effort in the last 15 minutes; Jacob Maddox (for White, 76) 7. Good finish from the edge of the penalty area for the equaliser; Danny Cashman (for Hutchinson, 76) 7. Lively after coming on in search of the equaliser. Not used: Liam Gordon, Ronan Maher.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News