Keeper Evans on fire in draw: Sutton 1-1 Walsall - player ratings

Owen Evans
Handled well and made a number of good stops – plus one great save from Randall just before Walsall’s equaliser.
Man of the match 8
Hayden White
Booked early on but covered a lot of ground on the right before being substituted 15 minutes from time.
Hard-working 6
Donervon Daniels
Strong in the air and dealt with the crosses coming into the penalty area.
Strong 7
Peter Clarke
A determined defensive display but dragged down Coby Rowe to concede the penalty.
Foul 5
Manny Monthe
Always does well against Sutton and this was no exception, although lucky to get away with two miscued clearances.
Fortunate 6
Liam Bennett
Did well when switched from left to right after the sending off, and after a nasty head injury in the first half. Vital interception to prevent a one-on-one just before the equaliser.
Versatile 7
Isaac Hutchinson
Part of a dogged display once Walsall went down to 10 men but attacking chances restricted.
Disciplined 6
Brandon Comley
Two poor challenges in the first 25 minutes left his team to play a man short.
Ill-disciplined 4
Liam Kinsella
Helped frustrate Sutton with a battling midfield display.
Battling 6
Douglas James-Taylor
Until the equaliser, his saved first-minute effort was Walsall’s only shot on target – but a lively start ended when he was sacrificed after the red card.
Sacrificed 6
Danny Johnson
Left on his own up front after the sending off. Worked hard but no sight of goal prior to being substituted 15 minutes from time.
Lonely 6
Substitutes
Tom Knowles (for James-Taylor, 30) 7. Looked lively on the counter after Walsall had gone behind and created the equaliser; Taylor Allen (for Johnson, 65) 6. Worked hard for the Walsall cause after coming on; Andy Williams (for Clarke, 76) 6. Another who contributed to the effort in the last 15 minutes; Jacob Maddox (for White, 76) 7. Good finish from the edge of the penalty area for the equaliser; Danny Cashman (for Hutchinson, 76) 7. Lively after coming on in search of the equaliser. Not used: Liam Gordon, Ronan Maher.