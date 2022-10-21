Michael Flynn calls on Walsall squad to hang in and ride out injury storm

Michael Flynn

The boss has been without a host of key players during the opening three months of the season and his confident his team will be significantly stronger over the second half of the campaign.

Conor Wilkinson, Oisin McEntee and Joss Labadie are among those expected to return by the end of the year and Flynn has stressed the importance of the Saddlers, who sit 15th in the League Two table, staying in touching distance of the pack.

Walsall visit Sutton tomorrow and Flynn said: “We have to stick together. We have a tough game at Sutton on Saturday and then two home games against Harrogate and Rochdale.

“We’ve got to try and pick up as many points as we can, hang in there and then I am almost certain the second half of the season is going to be a lot brighter.”

He continued: “We are going into a tough six to eight weeks now where we are close to getting a lot of players back, the likes of Conor, Oisin McEntee.