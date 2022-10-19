Notification Settings

Walsall get Tom Knowles fitness boost

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall have been handed a boost after it emerged Tom Knowles’ injury is not as bad as first feared.

.Tom Knowles is injured

The Saddlers were sweating on the midfielder’s fitness after he was forced off during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Mansfield after taking a whack to his right leg.

But a scan has revealed no serious damage and it is possible the 24-year-old could be available for this weekend’s trip to Sutton.

Boss Michael Flynn is also hoping to welcome back centre-back Donervon Daniels following an illness, with the Saddlers looking to halt a two-game losing streak after last night’s 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to MK Dons.

Second half goals from Henry Lawrence and Nathan Holland saw Walsall bow out of the competition with Flynn once again rueing his team’s inability to take their chances after a solid showing against League One opposition.

“They punished us and we did not punish them,” he said. “The second half we dominated and the frustrating thing is that is when they scored the two goals. We just have to be more clinical.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

