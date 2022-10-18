Park life proving a hit with Walsall's Liam Bennett

Liam Bennett celebrates his goal

Bennett, on loan from Cambridge, netted his first senior goal in the defeat to Mansfield on Saturday. His first-half thunderbolt drew his side level before they shipped a late goal against the Stags.

And the 20-year-old wing-back has revealed how is extra hours of practice helped him find the net.

He explained: “I am happy with it, it is just a shame it counted for nothing. I want to improve and Thursday is our day off, so I went down the local park for an hour to do some finishing on my own, to make sure I was ready.