Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Park life proving a hit with Walsall's Liam Bennett

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished:

Liam Bennett has revealed he’s been putting in extra shooting work at his local park to start adding goals to his game.

Liam Bennett celebrates his goal
Liam Bennett celebrates his goal

Bennett, on loan from Cambridge, netted his first senior goal in the defeat to Mansfield on Saturday. His first-half thunderbolt drew his side level before they shipped a late goal against the Stags.

And the 20-year-old wing-back has revealed how is extra hours of practice helped him find the net.

He explained: “I am happy with it, it is just a shame it counted for nothing. I want to improve and Thursday is our day off, so I went down the local park for an hour to do some finishing on my own, to make sure I was ready.

“I have put a lot of crosses in recently but I need to get some finishing done, so when I get my chance I managed to take it. But you don’t get the facilities at the park like you do at the training ground, so you have to make sure you hit the target.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News