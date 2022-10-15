Walsall spirit ‘never slipped’ through bad run

Walsall players celebrate

After a solid opening to the campaign – the Saddlers went two months and 12 games without a victory – which ended against Northampton earlier this month.

And Flynn has stated that even though some people wouldn’t believe it during their bad run – the spirit in the camp remains as good now as it was during that tough period. He said: “They’re feeling good. I have said it all along, when you are not winning and saying spirits are high people won’t believe it as much.

“It has been difficult but they are fantastic players. Yes, we have our moments of madness that coincide with conceding silly goals and missing silly chances. But, they are a hard-working group who take pride in wearing the Walsall badge and they’ll take us a long way.”

Flynn has also revealed Walsall’s injury list continues to grow - and they could be without another key player.

It comes as a blow with star striker Danny Johnson already set to miss the trip due to his loan agreement with Mansfield.

Flynn added: “It is a little bit worse for tomorrow. It is nothing I can elaborate on, but it is not good news at the minute.