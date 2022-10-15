Mansfield 2-1 Walsall - Report

Liam Bennett scores

Michael Flynn's men had recovered from their dreadful run to win the last two games - and were gunning to make it three against the fifth placed Stags.

George Lapslie put the home side into a 15th minute - but Liam Bennett's rocket into the roof of the net levelled things up at the break.

Half chances came and went for both sides - before Swan came off the bench to head home in the 82nd minute and hand the hosts the points.

On balance, a point would have been a fair result given the spells of pressure both sides had - but it wasn't to be and the first of two tough away games ended in defeat.

Report

Flynn was handed arguably his biggest selection headache of the campaign going into the game - with top marksman Danny Johnson ruled out due to the agreement as part of his loan deal from the Stags.

And it was an opportunity for another of the Saddlers attackers to step up and prove a point - with Tom Knowles selected to just that.

He bagged in the previous outing against AFC Wimbledon and was given the nod ahead of other options - with Timmy Abraham brought back into the fold and named among the substitutes.

And the Saddlers suffered another blow at the back, as Donervon Daniels was ruled out with Peter Clarke recalled to the heart of defence.

Both sides came into the game on the back of back to back victories - and it began in pretty even fashion with neither side doing much to trouble their opponents in the opening ten minutes.

Although Walsall were having some joy down the right flank - with Bennett looking sharp and Knowles' long throws causing some worry in the Stags area.

Owen Evans can only watch as the ball hits the back of the net

Then with the first meaningful attack of the game Nigel Clough's side went as close as they could - with Lapslie teeing up captain Ollie Clarke - and his curling effort left Owen Evans motionless and crashed off the crossbar.

Flynn's men then had another let off two minutes later as Stephen McLaughln stole in around the back to meet a George Maris' free kick - but his powerful diving header went just wide.

But fortune wouldn't help Walsall out for a third time in five minutes - as on the quarter hour mark Mansfield edged in front.

A cross from the right was nodded back into the mix by Stephen Quinn and Lapslie took a touch tee himself up - before turning and picking out the corner.

Despite a solid opening from the Saddlers - it had been coming with the hosts turning up the heat in the build up to the goal.

Within minutes of falling behind though they almost had fortune shine on them.

Knowles' deep cross was recovered by Bennett, whose cross from the byline was almost turned into his own net by Oli Hawkins.

Taylor Allen

It was the striker's throw ins that were providing the visitors with their biggest threat going forward - however home stopper Christy Pym was dealing well with them.

The Saddlers were growing into the game more and shortly before the half hour mark - Taylor Allen burst into the box and had a shot blocked, with Isaac Hutchinson picking up the re-bound and drawing a smart save from Pym.

He could do nothing to prevent the equaliser though on ten minutes - as Walsall drew level in fine fashion.

A through ball found Bennett and just as he shaped to cross for Douglas James-Taylor in the centre - he caught the keeper off guard, and most of the ground, firing home into the roof of the net.

The lead nearly lasted for all of 30 seconds - as the Stags went straight down the other end and somehow Quinn's cross across the face of goal wasn't stabbed home.

The game was finely balanced going into the second half - and it was Flynn's men who were presented with the first opportunity of the second period.

.Liam Bennett celebrates his goal

James-Taylor chased down a loose ball and robbed Hawkins of possession on the touchline before driving into the box, but Riley Harbottle came across and nicked the ball back far too easily and the chance went.

After a spell on top, the Stags then penned the Saddlers in and seconds after coming off the bench Swan went down in the box with home fans calling for a spot kick after he went up against Manny Monthe - but the ref quite rightly waved away the claims.

McLaughlin tried his luck from distance - before the Saddlers again got into the ascendency. Hayden White's dangerous cross evaded everyone - before Brandon Comley's corner caused panic as the ball bounced around before the hosts cleared their lines.

Tom Knowles goes for goal

Both sides looked like they could produce something to win it - but equally many could have predicted it playing out as a draw - but substitute Swan had other ideas.

Eight minutes from time as Lucas Akins got the better of White near the touchline - with the defender allowing him to cross for Swan who headed home past Evans.

In response, Flynn rolled the dice as forwards Timmy Abraham and Danny Cashman were introduced with the Saddlers given seven minutes of added time to find an equaliser.

But, despite a few balls into the box nothing fell and the Stags held on for the spoils.

Walsall (3-5-2) - Evans, White, Monte, Clarke (Gordon 86), Allen, Bennett, Comley (Abraham 86), Kinsella, Hutchinson (Maddox 81), James-Taylor (Cashman 86), Knowles (Williams 68)

Subs not used - Mukuna, Maher

Mansfield (3-4-2-1) - Pym, Hewitt, Hawkins, Harbottle, Bowery (Swan 63), Quinn (Boateng 63), Maris (Perch 90), Clarke (Hartigan 63), McLaughlin, Lapslie, Akins,

Subs not used - Flinders, Law, O'Toole