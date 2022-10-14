Walsall suffer fresh injury worry ahead of Mansfield trip

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers, who are unbeaten in three and have won their last two games head to the Stags looking to climb further up the League Two table after a bad run of form.

But that bad run of form coincided with a number of their key players being sidelined due to injury - with boss Michael Flynn insisting a number of his absentees could be classed as starting players.

Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee, Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson are just four of a larger group of Walsall players who are currently, or who have spent time on the sidelines so far this season.

Flynn has already stated that one current Saddlers player has put off undergoing an operation while players remained out injured at the club.

And now they have potentially been handed another blow ahead of the trip to Nigel Clough's in form side.

He said: "It is a little bit worse for tomorrow. It is nothing I can elaborate on, but it is not good news at the minute.

"Danny Johnson is missing tomorrow and we are waiting on one, so it will possibly be somebody else for tomorrow.

"There is no pattern to the injuries, they are all freak injuries or illnesses.

"It is one of them, we have to get on with it and hopefully it will change in the coming weeks and months, and we can put out our strongest team.