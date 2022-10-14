Mansfield v Walsall: Flynn confident Douglas James-Taylor will soon hit goal trail

Andy Williams

The 20-year-old is enjoying his first sustained run in the team since joining the Saddlers on a season-long loan from Stoke and started their wins over Northampton and Wimbledon.

James-Taylor is likely to keep his place when Flynn’s men look to make it three-in-a-row at Mansfield tomorrow and while he is yet to open his account in league football, his manager believes it will only be a matter of time.

“He should have scored in the second half against Wimbledon with a volley but he is coming on nicely,” said Flynn,

“He is learning on our watch and is a fantastic kid, a very intelligent young lad. He always wants to learn and ask questions. To be honest he asks too many sometimes! But he is a smashing lad and he is growing into it. He will only get better.”

James-Taylor made his Saddlers debut off the bench during the 4-0 opening day win over Hartlepool but had to wait nearly two months for his next outing in League Two, again as a substitute in the 1-0 home defeat to Tranmere.

But he has now begun to earn regular playing time with his work ethic both on and off the field catching the eye of senior professionals including top scorer Danny Johnson, for whom he set-up a 10th goal of the season against Wimbledon.

Johnson explained how his younger team-mate had been putting in extra gym sessions, away from the training ground, in order to build strength.

He said: “As a young lad Douglas has had to find his feet but I am pleased to see him do well now because he works hard, doing stuff away from the training ground people don’t see.

“He is going to have a good career. If he sticks in there, he will get his goal.

“As an older player you often speak to the young lads about development. He has explained how he’s gone to the gym on a night and done extra bits.

“When he has come in the last two games, you can see he has done well. You can get caught out in this league if you are not ready so fair play to him, he has hung in there when he has been out of the squad and come in and done a job. That is what you ask from people.”

With Johnson unable to play against his parent club, James-Taylor will be tasked with leading the line, most probably alongside Andy Williams who is set to make his first start since the defeat to Tranmere.

The match is likely to gain some national attention due to the 1pm kick-off, which was agreed by both clubs and is part of a trial by Mansfield to assess the impact of earlier starts and any possible cost savings on floodlight use.