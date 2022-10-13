Notification Settings

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson: Every game is massive now

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Isaac Hutchinson reckons 'every game is massive' for Walsall as they try to continue their push up the League Two table.

Isaac Hutchinson scores
The Saddlers visit Mansfield on Saturday looking to extend a three-match unbeaten run, which has included back-to-back wins and saw them climb to 14th position.

Midfielder Hutchinson admits consistent results are key for Michael Flynn's team.

He said: "I think every game is massive now, until the end of the season. In this league especially if you go on a run of a couple of wins or unbeaten you can find yourself five or 10 places up the league.

"The focus is to win as many games we can, or at least go unbeaten, and see where that takes us.

"It is about consistently finding those results. I think we have consistently performed pretty well. It is about having that end product and seeing out games."

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

