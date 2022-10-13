Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson: Every game is massive now

Isaac Hutchinson scores

The Saddlers visit Mansfield on Saturday looking to extend a three-match unbeaten run, which has included back-to-back wins and saw them climb to 14th position.

Midfielder Hutchinson admits consistent results are key for Michael Flynn's team.

He said: "I think every game is massive now, until the end of the season. In this league especially if you go on a run of a couple of wins or unbeaten you can find yourself five or 10 places up the league.

"The focus is to win as many games we can, or at least go unbeaten, and see where that takes us.