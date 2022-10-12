Walsall midfielder Isaac Hutchinson urged to keep believing

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson bagged his first goal for the Saddlers in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Wimbledon and also laid on an assist for team-mate Tom Knowles to can an impressive all-round display.

Flynn believes the 22-year-old is destined for a big future but wants him to now maintain the same standards he showed against the Dons.

“Isaac is going to be a very good player,” said the boss. “As soon as he realises he has to have that same conviction game-in, game-out. I am hoping he grows into it.