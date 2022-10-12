Notification Settings

Walsall midfielder Isaac Hutchinson urged to keep believing

By Matt Maher

Michael Flynn has urged Isaac Hutchinson to keep believing after the midfielder finally opened his Walsall account.

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson bagged his first goal for the Saddlers in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Wimbledon and also laid on an assist for team-mate Tom Knowles to can an impressive all-round display.

Flynn believes the 22-year-old is destined for a big future but wants him to now maintain the same standards he showed against the Dons.

“Isaac is going to be a very good player,” said the boss. “As soon as he realises he has to have that same conviction game-in, game-out. I am hoping he grows into it.

“You see his run off the throw-in, when he set up Tom Knowles. He has burst in there and left them for dead. He has gone for it. There was no-one catching him and he has done really well. That is what we mean by showing conviction.”







