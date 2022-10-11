Walsall's Danny Johnson given time to recharge as he misses out against parent club

Danny Johnson

The Saddlers boss is likely to speak to opposite number Nigel Clough about Johnson’s future, but said: “It depends whether it is Nigel’s decision. It is what it is. I am not worrying about things I can’t change, it is as simple as that. It isn’t down to me.

“He can’t play against Mansfield, so someone else has to step up and take their opportunity because it will be a tough game up there.”

Johnson’s 50th-minute goal put Walsall back in front against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday after Isaac Hutchinson’s opener had been cancelled out by Ryley Towler.

Tom Knowles, who replaced Johnson off the bench late on, then netted in stoppage time to seal a victory which moved the Saddlers up to 14th in the table.

“We killed them off, which we have not done since the first game of the season,” said Flynn. “It is the first time in 13 matches we scored more than one and we had fewer opportunities today than in any other game, so the conversion rate was higher.

“It is seven points from three matches, so it has been a good week. Wimbledon are a good team, with experienced players.