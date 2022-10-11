Notification Settings

Danny Johnson focussing on Walsall goals over long term future

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Hotshot Danny Johnson insists he is not thinking about his long-term future as he focuses on scoring goals for Walsall.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 08/10/22.WALSALL V AFC WIMBLEDON.Danny Johnson celebrates his goal....
The 29-year-old has proved a huge hit since joining the Saddlers on loan from Mansfield, bagging his 10th goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Wimbledon.

Johnson’s loan is due to expire in January and while Walsall are eager to keep him, the decision ultimately lies with his parent club.

The Saddlers were originally due to sign him on a permanent deal before their League Two rivals had a late change of heart and while Johnson admitted the situation was ‘strange’, his primary interest is on maintaining his form.

“It is a strange one for me,” he said. “I am trying not to think about it. My focus is on scoring goals at this time.

“When it comes to that time, it will get dealt with. I am taking my mind off it because I don’t want to think about what might happen, or the situation.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

