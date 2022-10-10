Analysis: Walsall show week is a long time in football

Tom Knowles scores and celebrates

Now they have done it twice in the space of five days to significantly alter the mood around Bescot.

From nervously looking over their shoulders toward the bottom end of League Two, the Saddlers are once again alive with optimism and within striking distance of the top half, after following up Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Northampton by beating Wimbledon 3-1 on Saturday.

Little wonder Flynn left the field wearing a broad grin. His team, who so often found themselves on the wrong side of the fine margins during a 12-match winless streak, had just won by the biggest in the league since the 4-0 opening-day thumping of Hartlepool and – while the performance could not be described as perfect – by the final whistle there was a definite sense of collective confidence having been restored.

The only cloud on the horizon concerns the long-term future of top scorer Danny Johnson, who took his tally for the season to 10 with his second big goal of the week.

Tom Knowles’ nerve-settling stoppage-time effort might have meant Johnson was not, on this occasion, the match-winner. But there was no question his 50th-minute strike was the decisive moment of a contest in which, to that point, his team had largely been second best.

Starved of service, Johnson had largely been anonymous before he latched on to forward partner Douglas James-Taylor’s clever through-ball, sidestepped onrushing goalkeeper Nik Tzanev and finished low into the net to restore the advantage first provided by Isaac Hutchinson’s first Saddlers goal, which had then been cancelled out by Ryley Towler’s equaliser. Back in front, the home side never looked like relinquishing the lead again again.

Johnson has undoubtedly been the star of Walsall season to date yet the paradox at play is the more he scores, the lesser their chance of keeping him beyond the New Year.

One can only ponder the reason for the late change of heart from Mansfield owner John Radford’s, which turned a planned permanent transfer into a mere six-month loan, but it looks an increasingly savvy – if perhaps lucky – move.

The closer to the top end of the division the Saddlers are come January, the less open the promotion-hungry Stags will be to agreeing an extension. It is inevitable Johnson’s form will have also attracted admiring glances from elsewhere.

That Johnson is clearly enjoying life in the Midlands won’t hurt Walsall’s case, yet the reality is the situation is beyond both his and Flynn’s control. You can guarantee the 29-year-old will be a prime topic of discussion in the boardroom when the Saddlers visit Field Mill on Saturday, a fixture in which he will be unable to play.

The matter should also be high on the agenda of co-chairman Ben Boycott when he visits the UK later this month. Mansfield obviously hold most of the cards but whatever the Saddlers can try to keep Johnson beyond January, they must. Such talents are hard to find and while even now it is too early to predict where this season is heading, goalscorers can often be the difference between a steady mid-table campaign and a play-off challenge. Walsall have not possessed a finisher so clinical since Tom Bradshaw.

The trouble prior to Saturday was they had been a little too dependent on him. Of their 12 league goals heading into the match, Johnson had netted seven of them. It was encouraging, therefore, to see Isaac Hutchinson open his account for the club. The 22-year-old’s fifth-minute volley might have taken a big deflection off defender Paul Kalambayi on its way in but it was well-struck, on target and led to a confident all-round performance from the former Derby man. In stoppage time, it was his alertness to Hayden White’s quick throw and awareness to send in a first-time cross for Knowles which killed off any hopes of a Wimbledon comeback.

Tension had been inevitable to that point, with the Saddlers having already been stung at home this season by late, late goals from Stevenage and Tranmere. Yet in truth they were rarely troubled here after Johnson’s strike. That had not been the case in the first half when the visitors bossed possession and territory though, as Flynn pointed out post-match, their threat was largely reduced to set pieces. Towler’s leveller came after the hosts failed to clear a corner, while Harry Pell should have done better with a free header as the interval approached.

There remains plenty for Flynn to work on and a good week will not have the manager believing he has cracked it.