Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall hopeful of Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson will return before end of year

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is hopeful both Conor Wilkinson and Joss Labadie will return to action by the end of the year.

Joss Labadie is helped off the pitch after receiving an injury
Joss Labadie is helped off the pitch after receiving an injury

Both players underwent surgery on knee ligament injuries in April, with Flynn admitting at the time playmaker Wilkinson could be sidelined for 12 months.

But the 27-year-old’s recovery is going well and while the Saddlers will not take any undue risks, Flynn is hopeful he and Labadie could be available by the turn of the year.

Walsall’s season has been disrupted by a series of injuries to key players, including summer signings Joe Riley and Oisin McEntee.

Speaking ahead of today’s match with AFC Wimbledon, Flynn said: “The games are coming thick and fast and we have to try and get as many points as we can to give us the best chance going into New Year. That is when we will be at full strength. I am hoping then (Labadie and Wilkinson) are both back.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News