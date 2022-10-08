Walsall hopeful of Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson will return before end of year

Joss Labadie is helped off the pitch after receiving an injury

Both players underwent surgery on knee ligament injuries in April, with Flynn admitting at the time playmaker Wilkinson could be sidelined for 12 months.

But the 27-year-old’s recovery is going well and while the Saddlers will not take any undue risks, Flynn is hopeful he and Labadie could be available by the turn of the year.

Walsall’s season has been disrupted by a series of injuries to key players, including summer signings Joe Riley and Oisin McEntee.