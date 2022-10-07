Walsall v AFC Wimbledon: Michael Flynn urges Saddlers to build on welcome win

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers beat high-flying Northampton 1-0 on Tuesday night after a run of 12 games without a win.

Walsall were good value for the three points but also missed some glorious chances to make life more comfortable, before enduring a nervy finish, and Flynn wants his team ‘kill teams off’ when they are in the ascendency.

He said: “We’re all relieved. The owners have been unbelievable but I’m not stupid, I’ve been around the game a long time.

“But they understand we’ve brought in 19 new players. Rome wasn’t built in a day and the injury list is unheard of, because there hasn’t been a muscle injury.

“We had to go back to basics a little bit.

“The players were starting to feel a little bit of pressure and confidence loss, so we wanted to strip that back.

“They’re a smashing group, they work hard day in, day out. It’s just been lapses of concentration that have cost us so far – and the huge injury list we’ve got.

“I wasn’t getting too down. The owners, Trivela and Leigh, have been unbelievably supportive and I’m just pleased we’ve given the fans something to cheer about.

“It was pleasing to get a win against a team that will be there or thereabouts.

“We have to kill teams off and we have to follow it up against a team that are starting to hit form.

“They’re getting to know each other. They brought in new signings and a new manager, and it will be a tough game. At least we have something to build on.”

Douglas James-Taylor was given a huge opportunity in midweek as he was given his first ever start in the Football League. The 20-year-old impressed Flynn and the home supporters and could be in line to keep his place tomorrow.

With the spell he had out of the team, the Stoke loanee believes it has only helped him improve.

“I had to wait a bit and work hard to get back into the team, but I feel a lot stronger for that experience,” he said.

“I know I need to be up for it straight away and can’t have a month or two months to come out of my shell.

“It’s my first league loan and it helps having the experienced players giving me advice and tips.

“It’s a big period in my career and I have to make the most of it.

“Even when I’m out of the squad I like to have conversations and understand what I need to do.

“I’m quite good at reflecting and at first the reaction is ‘oh I should be in the team’, but when you take a step back and review what you’re doing, when I know what I’m capable of, I knew I needed to knuckle down.