Walsall v Northampton Town - Match preview

The Saddlers have to go back as far as August 8 to find the last time they won - with Timmy Abraham on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win over Swindon Town in the League Cup.

That made it three wins on the spin at the start of the season - but things have quickly spiralled with the last 12 games garnering just four draws and eight defeats.

In that time they've taken just four points from a possible 27 and go into tonight's game 17th in the table.

And it doesn't really get much tougher than Northampton - who sit second on the heels of leaders Leyton Orient.

However, despite the run Flynn knows his side can cause anyone problems ontheir day and the Saddlers boss hopes that starts tonight.

He said: "The are going to be there or there abouts.

"They were unfortunate with the ending to the season last season but they kept most of their squad and they will be ip there.

"It is going to be tough, they had a good win at Swindon and scored late.

"So we are going to have to be a lot better than what we were (against Stockport) - but I know on our day we will cause any teams a problem.

"Any win is a boost and we need to win, but it is a funny old game football, who knows, we will be confident going into it but respectful of a very good Northampton team."

For the most part this season Flynn has set up with a back three, usually of Manny Monthe, Peter Clarke and Donervon Daniels.

But at half time on Saturday at Stockport he opted to remove Clarke at the back and revert to a four with Taylor Allen and Hayden White as full backs.

Flynn admitted that the decision has given him something to think about - but insisted that the poor performance at Stockport wasn't down to the formation.

Asked if the change to a four has given him food for thought going into Northampton, he said: "It does, but the players know they can play in a number of formations.

"And it was that we were just not good enough, it didn't matter the formation we played.

"We decided to make them up and thankfully we got something out of it.

"It just wasn't working in the first half and we had to change it. We are trying all we can to get the win.

"It is one of them where we have to go again on Tuesday and hopefully get three points."

One man who could force his way back into the starting line-up this evening is Andy Williams - after he came off the bench to grab his first competitive goal in Walsall colours.

The forward scoring 21 goals in 85 games during a spell with the Cobblers - and is hoping his late goal at Stockport can help kick start a positive run and end their negative one, starting tonight.

He added: "It was nice to get off the mark.

"Thankfully it went in and I got across my man and glanced it in it was nice to open by Saddlers account and hopefully as a team it is something we can build on.

"And personally, I hope it is something I can build on; I am way more value for goals than I am currently showing and I need to show the Saddlers fans that.

"Everyone was leaping for joy in pre-season but I knew it wasn't the case, pre-season counts for nothing once the season starts, and it is frustrating to get to this point not scoring, but it is a weight off my mind now.

"I have belief in my own ability that I will go on and score goals, I've done that throughout my career and I feel I can carry on showing that now.