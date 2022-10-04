Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn delighted with Walsall performance

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is delighted with a complete performance that helped secure the 1-0 win over Northampton Town.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

Danny Johnson’s first half goal secured all three points and ended a winless run that had stretched to 12 games before kick-off.

The Saddlers have often conceded late this season and Flynn was pleased that his side hung on and maintained their concentration throughout.

“I thought we stuck to our jobs, for the whole game this time,” Flynn said.

“We’ve been solid defensively for most of every game, but we’ve just conceded at the wrong time.

“If it’s the beginning of a game or the end of a game, it gives the opposition points or something to hang on for, and it makes it harder for us to break them down.

“Tonight I’m pleased, not only with a win but with a clean sheet.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News