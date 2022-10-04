Michael Flynn delighted with Walsall performance

Michael Flynn

Danny Johnson’s first half goal secured all three points and ended a winless run that had stretched to 12 games before kick-off.

The Saddlers have often conceded late this season and Flynn was pleased that his side hung on and maintained their concentration throughout.

“I thought we stuck to our jobs, for the whole game this time,” Flynn said.

“We’ve been solid defensively for most of every game, but we’ve just conceded at the wrong time.

“If it’s the beginning of a game or the end of a game, it gives the opposition points or something to hang on for, and it makes it harder for us to break them down.