Stockport 1-1 Walsall: Below par Walsall struggle to create - player ratings

Danny Cashman reacts to Andy Williams' equaliser

Owen Evans

The shot-stopper could have arguably come out for the goal - but the defenders should be doing better. Made a couple of good saves from efforts from range.

Steady 6

Manny Monthe

Had plenty of work to do with Stockport having more going forward. All three of the backline could have been to blame for the goal, with Madden in acres of space.

Busy 6

Peter Clarke

Usually reliable Clarke struggled. Got nowhere near Madden for the goal and was hooked off at the break as Flynn changed the system.

Struggled 5

Donervon Daniels

Had to put in some timely blocks including one in the second half to deny Madden. Tried to get Walsall playing, clipping balls in the channels but much came to nothing.

Grafted 6

Liam Gordon

First start since his return from injury and endured a tough afternoon. Taken off at the break.

Tough day 5

Liam Kinsella

Energy is something Kinsella brings and he did again. Flew into a few tackles to get Walsall going but didn’t have much impact really.

Energetic 6

Josh Maddox

Kept his place but was quiet. Showed that he has something about him but the game almost bypassed him, like it did for many before he was taken off.

Quiet 5

Brandon Comley

Worked hard like Kinsella, and made a crucial interception in the first half to deny Madden a clear chance. Just couldn’t have any real impact on the game.

Battled 6

Liam Bennett

Made a couple of runs in the first half and looked more lively than the rest before being brought off at the break as Flynn switched it up.

No impact 5

Tom Knowles

Had a shot from range and tried to get at the full-backs in the second half from out wide but struggled with a lack of service.

No service 5

Danny Johnson

Was presented with one big chance but took too long and allowed the defender to get back. Always looks like he could nick something, but didn’t have much to play with here.

Threat 6

Substitutes

Douglas James-Taylor 5 (for Clarke,46); Hayden White 6 (for Gordon, 46); Taylor Allen 6 (for Bennett, 46); Danny Cashman 6 (for Maddox, 62); Andy Williams 7 (for Knowles, 72).

Worked hard, showed good energy and one headers , but at 1-1 in stoppage time had a chance to pass to Allen but decided to shoot and effort was blocked.

Solid on the right side, looked comfortable in a back four rather than a wing back. Made some crucial interceptions at times.

Gave the side more balance at left back when he came on but still tried to get forward and get crosses into the box.

Came off the bench and gave Walsall a bit more of a presence up top. A superb run to get to the front post for Cashman’s corner and expertly diverted into the corner.