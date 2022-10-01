Stockport 1-1 Walsall - Report

Stockport County's Vit Jaros reaches for the ball

Paddy Madden's first half header put the Hatters in front - and chances came and went throughout the game for the hosts as Walsall showed next to nothing in attack.

That was until three minutes from time as our of nowhere Danny Cashman's corner found fellow substitute Andy Williams who glanced home to rescue an unlikely point for the Saddlers.

Did they deserve it? Probably not, but given the run they're on and the way the game went it could turn out to be a big point later in the season.

Report

Flynn made three changes to the side that were beaten at the death against Tranmere Rovers last time out - as he looked to bring an end to the Saddlers long 11 game winless run.

He was forced into one switch with Jack Earing missing out through injury. Andy Williams and Taylor Allen dropped to the bench.

Manny Monthe returned to the side at the back with Liam Gordon and Brandon Comley also returning to the starting line-up.

The Hatters started the day two places below the Saddlers in 17th - after enduring an equally frustrating start to the campaign.

But it was Dave Challinor's side who started on the front foot - with two early penalty shouts waved

Ryan Johnson went down under pressure from Jacob Maddox but referee Andrew Kitchen dismissed the shouts instantly.

Then Liam Bennett blocked a Paddy Madden shot with his head - with home players and fans going up with bigger calls for a spot kick but again the shouts fell on deaf ears.

Walsall were struggling to create anything meaningful in the opening quarter of the half - but the home side were looking more dangerous, especially on the break.

Ollie Crankshaw was the danger man for Challinor's side - as he beat two players down the left with a through ball destined for Madden cut out by a vital Comley interception.

Walsall were struggling to create - however when they did have the first real sniff of a chance it ended with the hosts springing a counter and going in front.

A through ball looked to be setting Danny Johnson free but it was slightly over hit - with Stockport then building from the back and finding Crankshaw on the left.

The wide man hung up a cross for Madden who was all alone at the back post to head in off the underside of the bar.

If it wasn't Madden who headed it home it could have been another Stockport player - as they were queuing up at the back post with the Saddlers backline at sixes and sevens.

Then out of nothing Walsall could and should have been level after being presented a gift by County.

Ryan Crosdale's backward pass was intercepted by Johnson and the forward cut inside to shoot but had his effort blocked by Johnson and the chance went.

At the other end the Saddlers were getting caught trying to play out from the back - with Stockport on one occasion stealing possession high up the pitch and finding Crankshaw who fired wide via a deflection.

And from the resulting corner it should have been two - as Connor Evans corner found Fraser Horsfall stealing in at the back post but he could only direct his header inches wide.

After a pretty toothless display that created next to nothing going forward, Flynn opted to make three changes at the break.

Liam Bennett, Liam Gordon and Peter Clarke all made way with Hayden White and Taylor Allen coming on to back up the change to a back four.

And Douglas James-Taylor came on to play alongside Johnson - with Tom Knowles dropping in behind as a number ten.

It didn't really change the tide of the game too much - with the most early second half action at Walsall's end coming when a fan was ejected following an incident near the byline with a Stockport player.

They were still looking as susceptible at the other end - as Donvervon Daniels threw himself in front of a goalbound Madden effort.

And Walsall's frustrations were underlined just after the hour mark as Knowles' strike from the edge of the box was met by sarcastic cheers from the visiting fans and chants of 'we've had a shot!'

Johnson saw a volley blocked for County with Madden hooking over the re-bound - before the home side should have buried the game.

They broke quickly from a Walsall corner with Evans putting it on a plate for Will Collar but he lashed over when just 12 yards out.

Substitute Myles Hippolyte cut in and stung the palms of Evans with all the chances and pressure coming from the home side.

Flynn's men, as much as they tried just couldn't get anything going and as the game went into the last ten minutes it was hard to see where they were going to find a goal from.

And then, just as the Walsall fans started to really vent their anger at their team's display, a goal out of nothing.

A long ball hooked forward was headed behind and from the set piece Williams' made a clever front post run and glanced home Cashman's corner sending those previously angered Walsall fans wild.

Douglas James-Taylor could have won it at the death as his tame effort was saved - but after having next to nothing in the way of clear cut chances for 89 minutes they will more than take a point.

Teams

Stockport County (3-5-2) - Jaros, Kitching, Horsfall, Evans, Camps, Madden, Crankshaw (Hippolyte 56), Collar, Johnson, Croasdale, Wootton

Subs not used: Hinchcliffe, Palmer, Sarcevic, Brown, Newby, Jennings

Walsall (3-5-2) - Evans, Daniels, Clarke (James-Taylor), Monthe, Kinsella, Comley, Bennett (Allen 46), Gordon (White 46), Maddox (Cashman), Johnson, Knowles (Williams 72)

Subs not used: Cashman, Hutchinson, Maher