Liam Gordon: I feared I’d lose a leg after freak injury

Liam Bennet and Liam Gordon

Gordon made his first appearance as a Saddler when he came off the bench in the 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy loss at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

It was a big night for the full-back having missed the majority of pre-season with a bizarre foot injury that required several surgeries while both calling it a day as a footballer and losing a leg were discussed.

Walsall had previously kept the extent of the issue under wraps to allow Gordon to focus on his recovery without pressure, but he said after his outing at Cheltenham: “It was the worst start I ever could have imagined, and the most peculiar injury I’ve ever had.

“I just want to knock that on the head now, and I’m delighted to be back out there with the boys.

“It could’ve been retirement or amputation of my leg.

“I had three operations in five days, and it’s been a real journey.

“I’ve just got to give thanks to God and all the injury staff, all the coaches and the boys for helping me get back out there.

“When we were searching it up to do my rehab, there’s no sports athlete out there that’s done what I’ve done.

“And if they have done it, it was probably from a car crash.

“Obviously that’s not what happened with me, so I can’t say anyone else has done it like I did. It was just out of the ordinary.”

Gordon is understood to have suffered the injury in training shortly after the beginning of pre-season.

Around three months later, he was able to come off the bench at Whaddon Road.

Gordon – signed on a two-year deal following his release from Bolton Wanderers in the summer – is a left-back by trade but was brought on at right midfield on Tuesday night.

Ultimately, he did not care where he was playing and the evening had the same significance regardless, given the time spent under the knife and in the treatment room.

“Definitely. I couldn’t care where I was playing. The gaffer just said to me I was coming in at right midfield, and I said ‘yes that’s fine’,” said Gordon.

“I just wanted to get out there, get my minutes in – track back and run forward as much as I can.

“Getting minutes into my legs and my lungs will help me push on for the next games.”

Gordon now hopes to play a significant part in improving Walsall’s fortunes as they look to end a 10-match winless run.

He added on the support he has had: “All the boys have been there for me. It’s been a long journey and he boys have seen it all from start to finish. From the first day we came in until now, they’ve all been supporting me.