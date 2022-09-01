Andreas Makris: Walsall's Cypriot record signing that didn't go to plan

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR.....08/04/17..... Walsall v Oxford UTD ....Pictured , Andreas Makris celebrates his goal..

In 1979, Alan Buckley's move from Birmingham to Walsall cost the club around £175,000 - but Walsall boss Jon Whitney broke that in 2016 when they signed Cypriot youngster Andreas Makris.

He penned a three year deal at the Bescot for 200,000 Euros - and there was a lot of optimism around the move.

He had scored goals in his home land and Whitney was confident he could be a hit at the club.

When he signed, Whitney told the E&S: "I became aware of him last year when he was playing for Cyprus with Jason.

"When I was looking at some of the footage from the medical side of things I noticed him and started to profile him back then and asking Jason what he was like as a character and a person.

"He's had a lot of interest over the years. He made his professional debut at an early age and went on to become a full international so he's got good experience for a 20 year old.

"I wanted to get a striker in who has got potential and someone we can develop over the next three years. I can see him really fitting in with the club's philosophy.

"He fits in to the profile we look for in the forward areas and he can play as a number nine or out on either wing.

"He's got a great energy about him, an eye for goal and has a good tactical awareness which is important for how we play."

Many thought it could be a match - but it was anything bit.

It proved to be a tough spell for the young forward - and he netted just once in 35 appearances for the club.

He signed in the summer and it took until April 2017 for him to register than single goal - but it was a belting volley in a 1-1 draw with Oxford.

However, he wouldn't get chance to net again for the club, as he secured a deal back to his homeland and joined Apoel Nicosia just one season are arriving.

Whitney had high hopes for the youngster - but it just didn't work out.

He explained: “The move has not quite worked out but everyone could see how hard Andreas worked for the side and we wish him all the best in the future,” said Saddlers boss Jon Whitney.