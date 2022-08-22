Gillingham 0-0 Walsall - player ratings

Walsall

OWEN EVANS

What started as a quiet afternoon saw him make a stunning save to earn his side a point.

Crucial save 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Started the contest shakily but grew into the game. Almost scored an unlikely winner.

Struggled 5

DONERVON DANIELS

Did well in the air and produced a crucial block to deny Jordan Green an opening goal.

Solid 6

PETER CLARKE

Composed and unflustered, Clarke was dominant in the air against Gills striker Mandron and was the pick of Walsall’s defenders.

Presence 7

MANNY MONTHE

Was clearly targeted by the Gills but the Cameroonian used his physical presence well to helps his side to a welcome clean sheet.

Strong 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Neat and tidy in the middle of the park but failed to make any impact of note on the game.

Quiet 5

BRANDON COMLEY

Did an excellent job marking the energetic Green but almost cost Saddlers a goal.

Marshalled 6

TOM KNOWLES

Looked the best Saddlers player on the ball whenever he got it – unfortunately he didn’t get it enough and as a result his impact was limited.

Creative 5

RONAN MAHER

Will likely remember his full league debut for the occasion rather than his performance in it.

Difficult 4

ANDY WILLIAMS

Was beaten in air by Gills defender Elkan Baggott repeatedly. Unsurprisingly substituted on an afternoon where he made little impact.

Forgettable 3

DANNY JOHNSON

Lacked service throughout the afternoon but he kept on battling away in search of a goal. Should have scored a late winner.

Chance 5

SUBSTITUTES