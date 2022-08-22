Gillingham 0-0 Walsall - player ratings

OWEN EVANS
What started as a quiet afternoon saw him make a stunning save to earn his side a point.
Crucial save 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Started the contest shakily but grew into the game. Almost scored an unlikely winner.
Struggled 5
DONERVON DANIELS
Did well in the air and produced a crucial block to deny Jordan Green an opening goal.
Solid 6
PETER CLARKE
Composed and unflustered, Clarke was dominant in the air against Gills striker Mandron and was the pick of Walsall’s defenders.
Presence 7
MANNY MONTHE
Was clearly targeted by the Gills but the Cameroonian used his physical presence well to helps his side to a welcome clean sheet.
Strong 6
LIAM KINSELLA
Neat and tidy in the middle of the park but failed to make any impact of note on the game.
Quiet 5
BRANDON COMLEY
Did an excellent job marking the energetic Green but almost cost Saddlers a goal.
Marshalled 6
TOM KNOWLES
Looked the best Saddlers player on the ball whenever he got it – unfortunately he didn’t get it enough and as a result his impact was limited.
Creative 5
RONAN MAHER
Will likely remember his full league debut for the occasion rather than his performance in it.
Difficult 4
ANDY WILLIAMS
Was beaten in air by Gills defender Elkan Baggott repeatedly. Unsurprisingly substituted on an afternoon where he made little impact.
Forgettable 3
DANNY JOHNSON
Lacked service throughout the afternoon but he kept on battling away in search of a goal. Should have scored a late winner.
Chance 5
SUBSTITUTES
Liam Bennett 6 (for Maher, 58): Posed Gillingham problems whenever he got forward 6Timmy Abraham 4 (for Williams, 66): Failed to deliver the energy expected of him 4. Isaac Hutchinson 5 (for Knowles, 66). Subs not used: James-Taylor, Earing, Clarke, Przybek.