Investigation after Walsall players' families racially abused during Gillingham draw

An investigation is underway after a number of Walsall players' families were subjected to alleged racial abuse during their goalless draw at Gillingham.

Walsall have released a statement regarding the incident (Owen Russell)

Michael Flynn's men played out the 0-0 draw at Priestfield - with the club releasing a statement after the game regarding the incident.

In the statement, Walsall said that a number of the families in the away end were racially abused - and they are working with police and with Gillingham to identify the culprit.

The club added, once found the person responsible will be issued with a lifetime ban.

The statement read: "The Club have been made aware of an extremely unsavoury incident in the away end at Gillingham this afternoon whereby a number of our players' families were racially abused.

"We will be working with the Police and Gillingham to identify the culprit and, once found, will be issuing a lifetime ban. Abuse of any nature will not be tolerated at our Club.

"If any supporters have any information regarding the incident, we would encourage you to email info@walsallfc.co.uk."

