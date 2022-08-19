Michael Flynn pondering Walsall changes

Michael Flynn

Flynn changed his team for the first time this season for Tuesday’s trip to Barrow and promptly watched the Saddlers fall to their first defeat.

Forward Andy Williams is one of those who could be recalled against the Gills but Flynn is limited in his options when it comes to changes, with summer signing Joe Riley no closer to returning from an injury sustained in pre-season.

Conor Wilkinson and Joss Labadie are among more long-term absentees and Flynn said: “We’ve got a small squad. People look and think we’ve got a big squad, we haven’t. We’ve got five out and five who could be starters.”