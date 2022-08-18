Walsall forced to cut back on training

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers are in a busy run of 10 matches in 36 days to open the campaign and the current week is particularly gruelling, with Tuesday’s 330-mile round-trip to Barrow followed by a journey of the same distance in the other direction to Gillingham on Saturday.

Flynn and his coaching staff are doing what they can to deliver their message to a new-look squad but with so little time between games the primary focus has been on recovery, with a reduced number of sessions so players stay fresh.

Flynn explained: “It’s relentless. I think (August) has turned into an eight-game month, which is crazy if I’m honest.

“But those are the cards we are dealt and we have to get on with it.

“It is fewer sessions. If you look at it, the 11, or 12 and 13 with two getting on early (at Barrow), that leaves us with five players, four players sometimes to train with. What are you supposed to do that?

“You can condition the ones who haven’t got on but we need to rest and play at the minute.

“It’s frustrating because everyone wants to be on the training pitch, especially after a defeat like the one at Barrow because they are an honest bunch.”

The Saddlers went down 2-1 at Holker Street to suffer their first defeat of the season and Flynn later claimed his team, who travelled to Cumbria and back in a day, looked like they were “still on the bus” during a first half in which they conceded two goals.

Danny Johnson netted his sixth of the season to give them hope early in the second half but a comeback never materialised.

Flynn has made 16 signings during the course of the transfer window so far but with five senior players out injured, including new midfield addition Joe Riley, his options are limited.

He said: “We’ve got a small squad. People look and think we’ve got a big squad, we haven’t. We’ve got five out and five who could be starters.

“We have started OK, so far. As I’ve said before I’m not getting carried away at all. I know what a long season it is and what a tough league is and we can improve.”

The Saddlers were two down inside 12 minutes at Barrow as they twice conceded from corners.

Flynn said: “The first half (at Barrow) we were nowhere near it.

“We conceded two set-plays, were outmuscled and out-pressed.